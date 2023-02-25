All PSB National Ranking Junior Tennis: Hamid, Hamza, Abubakar win two titles each 

ISLAMABAD – Israr, Hamza Roman and Abubakar Talha clinched the two titles each in the All Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) National Ranking Junior Tennis Tournaments 2023 that concluded at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad.

Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari, Federal Minister for IPC, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He distributed prizes amongst the winners and runners-up and congratulated them for their superb performances during the event. The ceremony was also graced by PTF Secretary Col Gul Rehman (R), PLTA Secretary and former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Ahsan Baig, Majid Bashir, Inam ul Haq, Muhammad Arif Qureshi, Col Zia (R), Tufail Cheema and a large number of players, parents and coaches.

Rashid Malik thanked the chief guest Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, Federal Minister for IPC, for not only sparing time for tennis junior players, who are the future stars of the country, but also for fully motivating them to do well at national and international level and win global glories for Pakistan through their talent, hard work, dedication and determination.

The boys U-18 singles final, Hamid Israr played well against M Hamza Aasim and outpaced him by 6-4, 6-3. Both the players started the match well and made it 4-all. Hamid then held his nerves and won the first set by 6-4. He played comparatively better tennis against Hamza and won the second set 6-3 to claim the title.

Hamid completed the brace of the titles when he, partnering with Hamza Roman, defeated Huzaima Abdul Rehman/Ahmed Nael Qureshi 6-3, 6-4 in the boys U-18 doubles final. The girls U-18 singles title was clinched by Amna Ali Qayum, who outsmarted Sheeza Sajid 6-1, 6-2. Hamza Roman also completed the brace of the titles when he outlasted Asad Zaman 6-3, 1-0 (rtd) in the boys U-16 singles final.

Wapda’s Abubakar Talha also claimed two titles in the prestigious national ranking tennis event. First, he overwhelmed Amir Mazari (Aitchison) 6-1, 6-2 in the boys U-14 singles final. Then he, partnering with Amir Mazari, had to struggle hard to overcome the spirited duo of Zohaib Afzal Malik and Hamza Roman 4-6, 6-4 (12-10) in the boys U-14 doubles final.

In the boys U-12 singles final, Shayan Afridi faced tough resistance from spirited Razik Sultan before winning the title clash by 3-5, 4-0, 5-3. Shayan Afridi also completed the brace of the titles, when he, partnering with M Faizan outsmarted the pair of Ibrahim Gill and Ahsan Bari 4-2, 4-0 in the boys U-12 doubles final.