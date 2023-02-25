All PSB National Ranking Junior Tennis: Hamid, Hamza, Abubakar win two titles each 

ISLAMABAD – Israr, Hamza Roman and Abubakar Talha clinched the two titles each in the All Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) National Ranking Junior Tennis Tournaments 2023 that concluded at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad.
Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari, Federal Minister for IPC, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. He distributed prizes amongst the winners and runners-up and congratulated them for their superb performances during the event. The ceremony was also graced by PTF Secretary Col Gul Rehman (R), PLTA Secretary and former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Ahsan Baig, Majid Bashir, Inam ul Haq, Muhammad Arif Qureshi, Col Zia (R), Tufail Cheema and a large number of players, parents and coaches.
Rashid Malik thanked the chief guest Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, Federal Minister for IPC, for not only sparing time for tennis junior players, who are the future stars of the country, but also for fully motivating them to do well at national and international level and win global glories for Pakistan through their talent, hard work, dedication and determination.
The boys U-18 singles final, Hamid Israr played well against M Hamza Aasim and outpaced him by 6-4, 6-3. Both the players started the match well and made it 4-all. Hamid then held his nerves and won the first set by 6-4. He played comparatively better tennis against Hamza and won the second set 6-3 to claim the title.
Hamid completed the brace of the titles when he, partnering with Hamza Roman, defeated Huzaima Abdul Rehman/Ahmed Nael Qureshi 6-3, 6-4 in the boys U-18 doubles final. The girls U-18 singles title was clinched by Amna Ali Qayum, who outsmarted Sheeza Sajid 6-1, 6-2. Hamza Roman also completed the brace of the titles when he outlasted Asad Zaman 6-3, 1-0 (rtd) in the boys U-16 singles final.
Wapda’s Abubakar Talha also claimed two titles in the prestigious national ranking tennis event. First, he overwhelmed Amir Mazari (Aitchison) 6-1, 6-2 in the boys U-14 singles final. Then he, partnering with Amir Mazari, had to struggle hard to overcome the spirited duo of Zohaib Afzal Malik and Hamza Roman 4-6, 6-4 (12-10) in the boys U-14 doubles final.
In the boys U-12 singles final, Shayan Afridi faced tough resistance from spirited Razik Sultan before winning the title clash by 3-5, 4-0, 5-3. Shayan Afridi also completed the brace of the titles, when he, partnering with M Faizan outsmarted the pair of Ibrahim Gill and Ahsan Bari 4-2, 4-0 in the boys U-12 doubles final.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 25, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|266.7
|269.65
|Euro
|EUR
|275.9
|278.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313.25
|316.38
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak on second consecutive day as per tola prices dropped by Rs1,000 to reach Rs194,100.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a decline of Rs858 to settle at Rs166,409.
In the international market, the yellow metal also decreased by $8 to reach $1,810 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800.41 per 10 grams, respectively.
