Asif Afridi, Faisal Akram, Rohail Nazir make debut in Pakistan Squad for South Africa Tests

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa, marking the return of the Proteas to Pakistan after more than four years.

Shan Masood will lead the side, which includes key players such as Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abdullah Shafique, and Imam-ul-Haq.

The full squad is: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Afridi, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicket-keeper), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The South African tour will feature two Test matches, three One Day Internationals (ODIs), and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). To prepare for the series, the national Test squad will begin its training camp on September 29.

The first Test is highly anticipated, with Pakistan aiming to build on the momentum gained from their recent series against New Zealand. Fans and cricketing experts alike are eager to see how the team performs against a strong South African side after such a long gap.