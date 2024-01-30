Pakistan Refinery Limited shuts down for 38 days

KARACHI – Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) on Monday announced shutdown of its operations from January 30 for approximately 38 days, the oil refinery said.
In a notice sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), PRL notified shutdown during this period for maintenance and inspection turnaround.
The Karachi-based oil refinery operates as a public limited company and is a subsidiary of Pakistan State Oil Company (PSO).
In recent times, PRL has taken crucial steps to keep its refinery running smoothly by having a solid preventive maintenance system in place.
Its key focus in strategic planning is to ensure that the refinery operations run without any interruptions.
PRL consistently creates plans for preventive maintenance to keep the refinery functioning seamlessly. It also holds agreements with other oil marketing companies and crude oil suppliers to ensure a reliable supply chain on both sides.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|182
|183.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|39.4
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|90.39
|915.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.17
|59.77
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.63
|326.13
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
