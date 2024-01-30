Pakistan Refinery Limited shuts down for 38 days

KARACHI – Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) on Monday announced shutdown of its operations from January 30 for approximately 38 days, the oil refinery said.

In a notice sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), PRL notified shutdown during this period for maintenance and inspection turnaround.

The Karachi-based oil refinery operates as a public limited company and is a subsidiary of Pakistan State Oil Company (PSO).

In recent times, PRL has taken crucial steps to keep its refinery running smoothly by having a solid preventive maintenance system in place.

Its key focus in strategic planning is to ensure that the refinery operations run without any interruptions.

PRL consistently creates plans for preventive maintenance to keep the refinery functioning seamlessly. It also holds agreements with other oil marketing companies and crude oil suppliers to ensure a reliable supply chain on both sides.