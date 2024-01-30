Search

Business

Pakistan Refinery Limited shuts down for 38 days

Web Desk
10:21 AM | 30 Jan, 2024
Pakistan Refinery Limited shuts down for 38 days
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) on Monday announced shutdown of its operations from January 30 for approximately 38 days, the oil refinery said.

In a notice sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), PRL notified shutdown during this period for maintenance and inspection turnaround. 

The Karachi-based oil refinery operates as a public limited company and is a subsidiary of Pakistan State Oil Company (PSO). 

In recent times, PRL has taken crucial steps to keep its refinery running smoothly by having a solid preventive maintenance system in place. 

Its key focus in strategic planning is to ensure that the refinery operations run without any interruptions.

PRL consistently creates plans for preventive maintenance to keep the refinery functioning seamlessly. It also holds agreements with other oil marketing companies and crude oil suppliers to ensure a reliable supply chain on both sides.

Pakistan Refinery Limited, Air Link Communication to acquire Shell Pakistan stakes

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

11:05 AM | 30 Jan, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan to go up by Rs8 per litre from Feb 1

05:00 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Nestlé Pakistan boosts global exports presence to 18 countries

01:31 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan amid surge in global rates

01:10 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

First official company established for online gold trading in Pakistan

03:19 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Pakistan approves import of live cattle from Brazil

01:12 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

What will be the new petrol prices in Pakistan from February 1?

Business

12:18 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Punjab Driving license fee 2024: Drivers to face 2600 percent fee ...

04:20 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 22%

03:12 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

LGP price slashed by Rs20 per kg

11:01 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee starts week on positive note against US ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:05 AM | 30 Jan, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan to go up by Rs8 per litre from Feb 1

Gold & Silver Rate

01:31 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan amid surge in global rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 30 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.

On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4  281.75 
Euro EUR 302  305 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357  360 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7  77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 207.9 210.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 182 183.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39 39.4
Danish Krone DKK 40.71 41.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.79 36.14
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 90.39 915.39
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.17 59.77
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.33 172.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 726.28 734.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 323.63 326.13
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:22 AM | 30 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 30th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: