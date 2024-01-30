Al-BADAR-VIII: Pakistan, Bahrain start counter terrorism exercise in KP

ISLAMABAD – The two-weeks long joint counter-terrorism exercise Al-Badar VIII was conducted at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi with the participation of Special Forces contingents from Pakistan Army and Bahraini forces.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the joint annual drills in Counter Terrorism domain among the Special Forces of brotherly nations.

The opening ceremony of the exercise was held at the National Counter Terrorism Center in Pabbi.

ISPR said the two-week-long joint exercise aimed at nurturing joint employment and interoperability besides, harnessing the historic military-to-military relations among the brotherly countries.

Pakistan Army’s DG military training attended opening ceremony as the chief guest.

Pakistan continues to hold joint military exercises with friendly states to foster joint employment concepts, enhance combat capabilities to thwart any threats and ensure peace in the region.