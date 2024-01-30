Al-BADAR-VIII: Pakistan, Bahrain start counter terrorism exercise in KP

ISLAMABAD – The two-weeks long joint counter-terrorism exercise Al-Badar VIII was conducted at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi with the participation of Special Forces contingents from Pakistan Army and Bahraini forces.
In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the joint annual drills in Counter Terrorism domain among the Special Forces of brotherly nations.
The opening ceremony of the exercise was held at the National Counter Terrorism Center in Pabbi.
ISPR said the two-week-long joint exercise aimed at nurturing joint employment and interoperability besides, harnessing the historic military-to-military relations among the brotherly countries.
Pakistan Army’s DG military training attended opening ceremony as the chief guest.
Pakistan continues to hold joint military exercises with friendly states to foster joint employment concepts, enhance combat capabilities to thwart any threats and ensure peace in the region.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|182
|183.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|39.4
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|90.39
|915.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.17
|59.77
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.63
|326.13
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
