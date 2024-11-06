Nepra slashes power tariff by Rs1.28 per unit

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has reduced electricity rates by Rs1.28 per unit for September’s fuel price adjustment, with no impact on K-Electric consumers.

According to media reports, Nepra issued a notification for the Rs1.28 per unit reduction under the fuel price adjustment for September 2024.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) had submitted a request for a reduction of 71 paise per unit, which Nepra reviewed in a public hearing on October 30, 2024.

Previously, August’s fuel charges adjustment applied a reduction of 86 paise per unit; September’s FCA will charge an additional 42 paise less per unit than August for consumers.

Nepra stated that this adjustment applies to all DISCO consumers except lifeline, prepaid users, and electric vehicle charging stations, with no impact on K-Electric consumers.