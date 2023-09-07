New Chinese ambassador reaches Pakistan to assume charge

ISLAMABAD – New Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong has arrived in Islamabad to assume charge of his latest assignment.

The China Embassy in Pakistan shared the development on social media platform X. “On September 5, Chinese new Ambassador Mr. Jiang Zaidong arrived in Islamabad, and was warmly welcomed by Pakistani officials & representatives of the Embassy”.

Ambassador Jiang is committed to strengthening China-Pakistan ironclad friendship and all-weather strategic cooperation, the embassy said.

Reports said Zaidong would present his credentials to President Arif Alvi before formally assuming his responsibilities.

Zaidong is a senior officer of the diplomatic service of China and was nominated for the position after former ambassador Nong Rong returned to China in January this year.