FIA removes defamatory content against Mehwish Hayat and Kubra Khan from social media

The investigating officer of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has informed the Sindh High Court that all defamatory links and content against Pakistani actresses Mehwish Hayat and Kubra Khan have been blocked on social media platforms, but platform X (formerly Twitter) administration has not responded yet.

The petition was filed by Hayat and Khan against YouTuber Major (r) Adil Farooq Raja.

The petitioners have argued in the court that the YouTuber defamed Khan and Hayat by making false allegations against four such actresses.

During the hearing, the investigating officer of FIA told the court that Hayat had applied for face identification and according to the Ms Marvel star, the face visible in the viral video is not hers.

The investigating officer told the court that there is no forensic test facility in Karachi, so the video has been sent to the Islamabad laboratory on the request of Hayat.

The Sindh High Court asked the FIA officials how long the report will be received from Islamabad? On this, FIA's counsel said that 4 weeks should be given to submit the forensic report.

Later, the court adjourned further hearing on the petitions for 4 weeks.

It should be noted that earlier the Sindh High Court had ordered the removal of the content on social media against the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star.