Punjab Arts Council announces cancellation of all theatre drama scripts

LAHORE – The Punjab Arts Council has cancelled the drama scripts of theatres across the province.
The primary reason cited for this action is the violation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) established by the Home Department.
Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Aamir Mir elaborated on this decision, explaining that new drama scripts will only be approved once the amended Drama Act is fully enforced. This move signals a commitment to upholding stricter regulations and standards within the theatre industry.
A notable change introduced in the amended act is the removal of dances from stage plays. This adjustment aims to align stage performances with cultural and societal norms while ensuring a more wholesome entertainment experience for audiences.
نگران صوبائی وزیر اطلاعات و ثقافت پنجاب @AmirMirTV کی زیر صدارت پنجاب کونسل آف آرٹس کے بورڈ آف گورنرز کا اجلاس#CaretakerGovernment #Minister #information #culture #punjab #council #arts #BoardOfGovernors #Murree #fun #entertainment #artist #funds @AlhamraLAC @PUCAR_Official pic.twitter.com/hspVKxv1uY— Minister Information Punjab (@MinisterInfoPb) September 7, 2023
This decision follows a series of measures taken by the Punjab government to address issues related to stage plays, particularly in Lahore. Earlier, the government had sealed all theatres in the Lahore division due to allegations of obscene acts during stage performances. Additionally, commercial stage plays at Al Hamra Hall in Lahore were banned, and a decision was made to prohibit 18 dancers from participating in stage plays across the province.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 7, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|338.7
|342
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|398.1
|402
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|87.7
|88.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.2
|84
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|210
|212
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|808.76
|816.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|240
|242.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.76
|44.16
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.1
|39.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.28
|2.36
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.65
|994.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.87
|180.87
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|790.13
|798.13
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|228
|230.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|342.19
|344.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.69
|8.84
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,300 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,585.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,168 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (7 September 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,300
|PKR 2,690
