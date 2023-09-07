Search

Punjab Arts Council announces cancellation of all theatre drama scripts

Web Desk 03:48 PM | 7 Sep, 2023
Source: Instagram

LAHORE – The Punjab Arts Council has cancelled the drama scripts of theatres across the province.

The primary reason cited for this action is the violation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) established by the Home Department.

Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Aamir Mir elaborated on this decision, explaining that new drama scripts will only be approved once the amended Drama Act is fully enforced. This move signals a commitment to upholding stricter regulations and standards within the theatre industry.

A notable change introduced in the amended act is the removal of dances from stage plays. This adjustment aims to align stage performances with cultural and societal norms while ensuring a more wholesome entertainment experience for audiences.

This decision follows a series of measures taken by the Punjab government to address issues related to stage plays, particularly in Lahore. Earlier, the government had sealed all theatres in the Lahore division due to allegations of obscene acts during stage performances. Additionally, commercial stage plays at Al Hamra Hall in Lahore were banned, and a decision was made to prohibit 18 dancers from participating in stage plays across the province.

