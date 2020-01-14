Sea Guardians 2020: 6th joint Pak-China naval exercise concludes in North Arabia Sea
05:29 PM | 14 Jan, 2020
Sea Guardians 2020: 6th joint Pak-China naval exercise concludes in North Arabia Sea
KARACHI – The sixth bilateral exercise Sea Guardians 2020 between the navies of Pakistan and China has concluded in North Arabian Sea.

The concluding ceremony was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard Karachi. Deputy Commander of Southern Theatre Command PLA Vice Admiral Dong Jun was chief guest at the concluding ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Jun appreciated Pakistan Navy's professional capabilities and expertise.

Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq said Exercise Sea Guardians will promote cooperation between navies of the two countries and further improve maritime environment in the region.

Special operation forces of the two countries, war ships and aerial assets took part in Exercise Sea Guardians 2020.

In the sea phase of the exercise, naval fleets of the two countries demonstrated modern drills in the Arabian Sea.

The exercise, dubbed "Sea Guardians-2020," started in the port city of Karachi last week to build a safe maritime environment and enhance the two navies' capability to deal with maritime terrorism and crime together.

