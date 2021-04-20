Syra Yousaf’s birthday bash photos go viral
06:02 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
Syra Yousaf’s birthday bash photos go viral
Syra Yousuf has definitely carved a niche for herself in showbiz and is adored by the masses since she is one of the fashionistas of Pakistan’s entertainment industry. With stunning looks and a charismatic persona, the Mera Naseeb star makes stunning wardrobe choices and style statements.

Dabbling in diverse roles on-screen, Yousuf is a true winner when it comes to the world of glitz and glamour. 

Recently, the gorgeous star celebrated her 33rd birthday with close friends and family in attendance

Turning to her Instagram handle, Yousaf shared some gorgeous clicks from the beautiful intimate celebration where she was spotted beaming with happiness.

The celebration was kept initiate and cosy with close friends and family in attendance like her sister Palwasha Yousuf, Alizeh Jung, Mustafa Ali Qureshi and Aswad Khan.

Moreover, the room was beautifully set up with a scrumptious looking cake and aesthetically pleasing decor complementing the vibe of the party

Syra rose to the pinnacle of fame within a very short span of time. She has successfully wooed the audience in drama serials Mera Naseeb, Bilqees Kaur and others.

Syra Yousaf and Shahroz Sabzwari return to set ... 04:35 PM | 31 Mar, 2021

Former couple Syra Yousuf and Shahroz are all set to grace the big screen as they resume shooting for their previously ...

