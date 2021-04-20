Syra Yousaf’s birthday bash photos go viral
Share
Syra Yousuf has definitely carved a niche for herself in showbiz and is adored by the masses since she is one of the fashionistas of Pakistan’s entertainment industry. With stunning looks and a charismatic persona, the Mera Naseeb star makes stunning wardrobe choices and style statements.
Dabbling in diverse roles on-screen, Yousuf is a true winner when it comes to the world of glitz and glamour.
Recently, the gorgeous star celebrated her 33rd birthday with close friends and family in attendance
Turning to her Instagram handle, Yousaf shared some gorgeous clicks from the beautiful intimate celebration where she was spotted beaming with happiness.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The celebration was kept initiate and cosy with close friends and family in attendance like her sister Palwasha Yousuf, Alizeh Jung, Mustafa Ali Qureshi and Aswad Khan.
Moreover, the room was beautifully set up with a scrumptious looking cake and aesthetically pleasing decor complementing the vibe of the party
Syra rose to the pinnacle of fame within a very short span of time. She has successfully wooed the audience in drama serials Mera Naseeb, Bilqees Kaur and others.
Syra Yousaf and Shahroz Sabzwari return to set ... 04:35 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Former couple Syra Yousuf and Shahroz are all set to grace the big screen as they resume shooting for their previously ...
- Pakistan to procure 2m Covid-19 vaccine doses from China07:15 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Ex-Pemra chairman Absar Alam injured in Islamabad gun attack07:10 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- PML-N’s Abbasi threatens NA Speaker to hit with a shoe in war of ...06:38 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Arooba Faridi becomes Pakistan’s youngest aerospace engineer06:08 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Ertugrul star Engin Altan flaunts his surfing skills in new viral ...03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Umer Sharif’s birthday bash hosted by Nida and Yasir02:55 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
-
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021