Arooba Faridi becomes Pakistan’s youngest aerospace engineer
Driven by ambition to serve the country, Arooba Faridi has proved her mettle in a male-dominated field by becoming Pakistan’s youngest female aerospace engineer.
In a latest development, Faridi, who has maximum Basic categories license from European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), secured International Aircraft Maintenance License.
It took the passionate girl to reach the point she had dreamt of.
She began her journey as an aerospace engineer on below category aircraft (Aeroplane Piston) and later registered herself for the EASA Part-66 exams (Modular exams for aircraft license), local media reported.
After four years of hard work, she started working on above category aircraft (Aeroplane Turbine). Faridi completed her practical experience for two and half years required for getting a basic EASA license.
Now she is a recognized aircraft engineer.
Social media users have showered praises on the youngest aerospace engineer.
