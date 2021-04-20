Pakistani origin young innovator named in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list
BIRMINGHAM – Pakistani origin entrepreneur Amna Akhtar has made it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in the Social Impact category.
The British-Pakistani is the co-founder of Girl Dreamer, a digital platform that provides personal and professional development programs to women of colour.
It’s a non-profit organisation based in the United Kingdom that supports young women to tackle social disparity and pursue their dreams. It provides programmes to support women of colour in social entrepreneurship.
The profile of Birmingham-based entrepreneur stated ‘Over 12,000 young women of color turn to Girl Dreamer for personal and professional development programs. As the daughter of Pakistani immigrants, Amna Akhtar is building the type of network she wished she had when she was younger.’
Earlier, UK-based Pakistani chef Zahra Khan who founded cafes near iconic Harrods and Selfridges retail stores in England’s capital has also been included in this year's prestigious Forbes 30 under 30 list.
Pakistani chef Zahra Khan featured in Forbes 30 ... 11:53 AM | 13 Apr, 2021
LONDON – UK-based Pakistani chef Zahra Khan who founded cafes near iconic Harrods and Selfridges retail stores in ...
The Forbes 30 Under 30 list is released every year featuring young innovators who make it big and bring about a positive change in society with their professional endeavors.
Three Pakistanis named in Forbes 30 Under 30 List ... 02:40 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
JERSEY CITY – At least 600 young entrepreneurs, activists, scientists and entertainers featured in the 10th ...
