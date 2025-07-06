Shifa International Hospital accused of Charging Rs1Lac per day for ‘Dead Patient’

ISLAMABAD – Shifa International Hospital is facing backlash as the medical facility is accused of exploiting deceased for money.

The startling revelation emerged during a session of the National Assembly’s Subcommittee on Health, where it was alleged that private hospital in capital charged Rs100,000 per day for keeping a deceased patient in their facility for an entire week.

The meeting, chaired by Committee Convener Dr. Amjad, highlighted case involving Shifa International Hospital. According to committee member Shaista Khan, a patient who passed away at PIMS (Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences) was kept at Shifa International for seven days, during which the hospital reportedly billed Rs7Lac in total.

“This is not just a case of unethical billing and it raises serious questions about patient rights, transparency, and hospital oversight,” officials said during the committee session.

The subcommittee also noted that Shifa International is the only private hospital that failed to submit its lease agreement to the committee, prompting concerns about regulatory compliance and accountability within private healthcare institutions.

In response to findings, the committee decided to summon representatives from private hospitals across Islamabad to appear before the subcommittee on July 9 for further questioning and clarification.

The issue also sparked public outrage on social media, with many calling for stricter regulation and oversight of private hospitals in Pakistan. Commitee members are expected to press for detailed investigation and possible penalties if the allegations are substantiated during probe.