Imran Khan reacts to leaked audio tape controversy

PESHAWAR – Former Pakistani premier and PTI chief Imran Khan has trashed the alleged clip attributed to him by a local news outlet.

The defiant politician dismissed reports of approaching former president Asif Ali Zardari for his patch-up ahead of the no-trust vote.

He responded during an interaction with digital media representatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa's capital.

Former Prime Minister reiterated that he has been saying for a long time that PPP and the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are the same.

Khan also opposed the possibility of returning to the National Assembly, saying that they stepped down for a reason.

“Returning to assembly means, we have accepted the imported government,” he maintained.

Commenting on outrage over the Pakistani delegation's visit to Israel, the PTI chief said when he was in power, there was a lot of pressure to recognize the Jewish state as a sovereign state. “

Khan cleared the air after an audiotape of an alleged telephonic conversation between PPP's Asif Ali Zardari and business magnate Malik Riaz was reported by the electronic media.

The leaked audio recording — in which the voices were believed by many to be of former President and property mogul surfaced after PTI called off Azadi March.

The former ruling earlier declared the tape concocted while the PPP leadership remained non-committal.

In the alleged tape, the noted business magnate tells the PPP leader that Khan, an apparent reference to ousted prime minister Imran Khan, is requesting him to mediate between him and the PPP co-chairman.

In response, the man on the other side of the phone, who is said to be Zardari, said: It's impossible now.

On this, Riaz said: "Yes, that's fine, I just wanted to bring this matter to your notice."

The date and time of the leaked audio to remain unconfirmed as of Saturday night.