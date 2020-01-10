Drugs case: ‘Rana Sanaullah is innocent,’ say PTI ministers, allies
Web Desk
06:24 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
Drugs case: ‘Rana Sanaullah is innocent,’ say PTI ministers, allies
Share

ISLAMABAD – Legislators of ruling Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) and its allies on Friday declared PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah, who is nominated in a drugs case, innocent during the proceedings of the National Assembly, revealed a renowned journalist.

Sanaullah, who is released on bail, spoke out against the case filed against him by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) last year, demanding a judicial commission or parliamentary committee to probe the matter.

He said that the case to become a part of the assembly record, adding that the practice of creating fake cases, if not discontinued, could come back to haunt others as well.

During his speech, the PML-N minister, holing the holy Quran in his hand, urged the members of the government to stand along with what is true.

At this, according to journalist Hamid Mir, PTI MNA from Balochistan Khalid Magsi, stood in his seat saying, “I am with the truth”. He was followed by PTI’s Sanaullah Mastikhel, MQM’s Iqbal Muhammad Ali, GDA’s Saira Bano and independent ally Aslam Bhotani, Mir added.

Bhotani and Magsi said they have supported Sanaullah following the voice of their conscience and believed that the PML-N’s minister “is innocent,” revealed Mir while referring to his conversation with them after the assembly session.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2604615939654151

Rana Sanaullah was arrested by the ANF on July 1, 2019, while he was travelling to from Faisalabad to Lahore. The ANF officials claimed to have seized 15 kilogrammes of narcotics from his vehicle. At least five people, including the driver and security guard of the former law minister were also nabbed.

The FIR was lodged under section 9 (C) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, which carries death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail term that may extend to 14 years, along with a fine up to Rs1 million.

Sanaullah had been in detention of the ANF for over six months. He faced 19 proceedings since the case was lodged against him by the ANF.

On Dec 24, the Lahore High Court ordered release of Member of National Assembly (MNA) and former Punjab Law minister Rana Sanaullah on bail in a drugs case.

More From This Category
PM Imran seeks immediate report on Quetta ...
11:39 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
FM Qureshi expresses sorrow over death of Sultan ...
10:27 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
No new polio related travel restriction imposed ...
08:42 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
Six die as vehicle catches fire after collision ...
11:54 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
Pakistan Army offers help to Australia to tackle ...
11:24 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
President Alvi, PM Imran condemn Quetta mosque ...
10:07 PM | 10 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Delicious eateries to look forward to at Karachi Eat 2020
09:30 PM | 10 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr