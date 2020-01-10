DSP, prayer leader among 15 martyred in Quetta mosque bombing
07:13 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
DSP, prayer leader among 15 martyred in Quetta mosque bombing
QUETTA - At least 15 people, including a key police official, were killed and dozens injured by a bomb during Magribh prayer at a mosque in Settalite Town's Ishaqabad area on Friday. 

Police said that DSP Amanullah and the prayer leader of the mosque were among those who embraced martyrdom in the blast, which is second in the running week.   

DSP Amanullah

Balochistan Inspector General of Police Amjad Butt confirmed that the blast occurred inside the mosque. 

Security forces have cordoned off the area. Rescue officials have shifted injured persons to nearby hospitals where an emergency has been declared.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and others have condemned the attack. They also expressed grief over the loss of precious lives. 

On January 7, two people were killed and many others injured in a blast in a busy area of Quetta. The explosive material was planted in a motorbike near McConaghey Road,

