Attackers of Quetta mosque blast 'can never be true Muslim', says COAS Bajwa
Share
RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has condemned the bomb blast attack on a mosque in Quetta that left 15 dead and several injured on Friday.
According to DG ISPR, the army chief has ordered to give every possible assistance to police and administration.
"Those who targeted innocents in a mosque can never be true Muslim,” COAS was quoted as saying.
The blast ripped through the mosque in Ishaqbad area of the Balochistan province during Magribh prayers. At least 15 people including DSP Amanullah and prayer leader embraced martyrdom in the attack.
DSP, prayer leader among 15 martyred in Quetta ... 07:13 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
QUETTA - At least 15 people, including a key police official, were killed and dozens injured by a bomb during Magribh ...
Injured are being shifted to hospitals for treatment while the security forces have corded off the area. A search operation has been launched in the area.
- US rejects request by Iraq to start talks on pulling out its 5,200 ...01:34 PM | 11 Jan, 2020
- PM Imran seeks immediate report on Quetta terrorist attack11:39 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
- FM Qureshi expresses sorrow over death of Sultan of Oman, Qaboos bin ...10:27 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
- Iran admits its air defence system ‘mistakenly and unintentionally' ...09:35 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
- No new polio related travel restriction imposed on Pakistan, says Dr ...08:42 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
- London’s Madame Tussauds removes Harry and Meghan waxworks from ...02:44 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- Rabi Pirzada is holding a calligraphy exhibition01:30 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- Canadian solo traveller Rosie Gabrielle converts to Islam12:17 PM | 10 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019