Two dead, 14 injured in Quetta blast
Web Desk
05:28 PM | 7 Jan, 2020
Two dead, 14 injured in Quetta blast
Share

QUETTA – At least two people were killed and 14 others injured in a blast in a busy area of Quetta on Tuesday.

Initial investigation suggest that explosive material was planted in a motorbike near McConaghey Road, police officials said.

The intensity of the blast was enough that it damaged nearby shops. A video captured after the blast shows broken glasses of the buildings. 

The area has been cordoned off and investigation teams are on the ground.

An emergency was declared at the hospital. 

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal condemned the incident, saying that miscreants were trying to ruin the peace established in the city and the province. 

More From This Category
Pakistani nationals advised to exercise caution ...
03:09 PM | 8 Jan, 2020
Pakistan, world to witness first lunar eclipse of ...
09:56 AM | 8 Jan, 2020
Pakistan summons Indian envoy over allegations of ...
10:41 PM | 7 Jan, 2020
PTI govt announces package of Rs7 billion for ...
07:39 PM | 7 Jan, 2020
Bahauddin Zakariya University teacher fired for ...
07:14 PM | 7 Jan, 2020
COAS Bajwa expresses grief over demise of  ...
06:42 PM | 7 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Japan continues to lead global passport ranking
02:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr