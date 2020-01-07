Two dead, 14 injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA – At least two people were killed and 14 others injured in a blast in a busy area of Quetta on Tuesday.

Initial investigation suggest that explosive material was planted in a motorbike near McConaghey Road, police officials said.

The intensity of the blast was enough that it damaged nearby shops. A video captured after the blast shows broken glasses of the buildings.

Blast in #Quetta mecangi road , several injured pic.twitter.com/7i8rfGGNxH — Bk Achakzai (@khialay) January 7, 2020

The area has been cordoned off and investigation teams are on the ground.

An emergency was declared at the hospital.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal condemned the incident, saying that miscreants were trying to ruin the peace established in the city and the province.