Associated Press of Pakistan
06:01 PM | 7 Jan, 2020
Coffin of Gen Zia's father shifted to native graveyard
PESHAWAR – The district administration Tuesday shifted the coffin of father of former military dictator Zia-ul-Haq from Nauthia Graveyard to his native Ziyarat Ghazi Wali Mohammad Graveyard in Nauthia in Peshawar Cantonment.

The administration exhumed the remains of Gen Zia's father on the request of family members following growing encroachment and water logging in Nauthia Graveyard, a district administration official confirmed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had taken notice of increasing encroachment and water logging in the Nauthia Graveyard sought a report from the deputy commissioner.

On the DC's directives, an assistant commissioner visited the graveyard the other day and informed the family of father of former President Ziaul Haq about the situation. Later, on the family's request, the grave was dug and the coffin was shifted to a safer place in native graveyard in presence of family members.

