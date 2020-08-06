Independence Day — PIA announces major cut in fares
Independence Day — PIA announces major cut in fares
KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a special discount on its domestic airfares to celebrate the Independence Day on August 14.

The PIA spokesman said on Thursday a 14 percent cut has been announced on flights etween Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. The discounted prices will remain in place from 7-14 August.

He added that each passenger will be allowed to carry 73 kilograms luggage during the flight,” he said.

The national flag carrier also announced to resume its flight operations for Multan, Sukkur, and Gwadar on Independence Day.

The domestic flights from Multan, Gwadar, and Sukkur will be connected to other cities from August 13.

