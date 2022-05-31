Shae Gill slams haters who criticised her for mourning Sidhu Moose Wala's death

Coke Studio sensation Shae Gill has slammed the haters after receiving flak for publicly expressing her condolences to late Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala family, friends and fans.

The keyboard warriors criticised the Pasoori star for sending prayers to a non-Muslim. In response, the 23-year-old singer took to the same platform and addressed all the people sending her such messages.

“I’ve been getting a lot of such messages. Just wanted to inform everyone that I am not a Muslim. I am a Christian and belong to a Christian family and can make prayers for people from different religions.”, Gill said.

After the fiasco, Gill shared that she started receiving plenty of love and support from her fans, saying that all the love was heartwarming.

“I honestly wouldn’t have announced it like that but I just got sick of people believing that they could police me by that standard,"

Indian singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by gangsters in an attack near his ancestral village Jawaharke in district Mansa, Punjab.

He had recently joined the Congress. The incident occurred within 24 hours after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government. Police said Sidhu appeared to have sustained more than eight bullet injuries and was taken to the Mansa civil hospital where he passed away.