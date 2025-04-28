Pakistan strengthens border defence with SH-15 Howitzers to counter Indian aggression in Kashmir: report

ISLAMABAD – India reportedly planned military action after Pahalgam attack, further escalating tensions with nuclear armed Pakistan. Amid soaring tensions, there are reports of deployment of SH-15 self-propelled howitzers near the Line of Control (LoC).

As per available information, Pakistani authorities mobilised Chinese-designed artillery system 155mm/52-caliber guns capable of firing up to 50 kilometers, offering significant firepower and mobility.

The artillery comprises munitions like GP155 and GP1, capable of striking targets with accuracy. The deployment of these howitzers follows series of aggressive actions from New Delhi, including heightened military activity and recent border skirmishes.

The situation in Kashmir has become more volatile than ever since terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, further straining between two sides. As India falsely accused Pakistan of supporting terrorism in occupied Kashmir, Pakistan has denied any involvement and called for an impartial investigation into the attack.

Pakistan’s deployment of SH-15 is seen as a countermeasure to India’s growing military presence along the border. The advanced artillery systems offer enhanced strike capabilities and can be rapidly deployed to respond to any military escalation.

The system’s semi-automatic loading mechanism, fast firing rate, and integrated fire control system make it a formidable asset in high-intensity operations.

India building case to strike Pakistan

After false flag operation in occupied territory, Indian government engaged with global leaders and diplomats, but its efforts seem focused on justifying potential military action against Pakistan, which it accuses of being linked to the attack.

Prime Minister Modi vowed severe retaliation but has not yet provided strong evidence to directly implicate Pakistan. Tensions are high, with small-arms exchanges along the border and India intensifying its crackdown in Kashmir. Also , India threatened to disrupt water supplies to Pakistan and expelled some Pakistani diplomats.

In response, Pakistan suspended participation in key agreements, heightening the situation.