Grand Health Alliance Protest turns chaotic as Police block march to CM House

LAHORE – Grand Health Alliance protesters marched towards the Chief Minister’s House on Monday, opposing the government’s decision to outsource public hospitals.

GHA – a coalition representing doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals — shows resistance chanted slogans against privatization, and demanded immediate reversal of the government’s plan, which they argue will compromise affordable healthcare and the job security of thousands of health workers across Punjab.

As the march gained momentum, police contingents moved in to block the protesters’ route. Security forces attempted to disperse the health workers, leading to scuffles at key intersections.

The protests caused severe traffic disruptions across Lahore, with major roads leading to the Punjab Assembly seeing massive jams. Commuters were left stranded for hours as authorities diverted traffic to manage the situation.

Grand Health Alliance leadership stated that their protests would continue until the government withdraws its outsourcing policy, warning that if their demands are not met, they will expand the agitation to include sit-ins across the province.

Despite heavy police presence, health workers vowed to press ahead, calling for a transparent dialogue with the provincial government to protect the future of public healthcare.

As thousands of patients were left without medical assistance. Protesters have vowed to continue their strike until their demands are met.

On the other hand, Punjab Health Department ordered suspension of salaries for all healthcare workers absent without official approval. Authorities warned that salaries would only be restored once the absent staff members return to duty.

Health Department also announced an urgent ban on all types of leave for doctors, nurses, and allied health staff, making it mandatory for all medical personnel to remain on duty during the ongoing crisis. Officials stressed that the disruption of health services was unacceptable and urged striking workers to resume their responsibilities to avoid further disciplinary action.