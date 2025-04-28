PTI activist Sanam Javed, Husband arrested again in May 9 Violence Case

LAHORE —Activist of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and social media influencer Sanam Javed and her husband, have been arrested by Punjab police in the provincial capital on Monday.

The arrest took place in Green Town, Lahore, where the couple was apprehended in connection with the violent incidents that occurred on May 9, 2025. Police officials confirmed that Sanam Javed and her husband were detained under charges related to the arson, vandalism, and other violent acts that took place during the nationwide protests on May 9. Both individuals face charges under terrorism laws.

The arrests come amid a crackdown on those allegedly involved in the disturbances that occurred following the political unrest, which saw widespread clashes and destruction in various cities.

Sanam Javed is known for her active involvement in PTI’s social media campaigns, has previously been vocal in supporting the party’s agenda.