Indian director Sajid Khan faces New Sexual Harassment allegations from TV actress

MUMBAI – #MeToo allegations resurfaced in Bollywood as TV star Navina Bole accused famous Indian director Sajid Khan of inappropriate behaviour.

Navina Bole, known for her role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, accused Farah Khan’s brother of sexual harassment, recounting a disturbing incident from past. In a recent interview, she shared that Sajid Khan invited her to his home, where he allegedly pressured her to remove her clothes and sit in her lingerie, claiming he needed to assess her comfort level.

The allegations come after Sajid Khan had already faced accusations during the #MeToo movement in 2018, where several women, including Saloni Chopra, Sherlyn Chopra, Aahana Kumra, and Mandana Karimi, accused him of similar misconduct.

She termed Khan as a “terrible man” and recalled feeling excited when he initially contacted her. However, she said the situation quickly turned uncomfortable when Khan allegedly asked her to strip.

She explained that the meeting was at Khan’s home rather than his office, which made her feel uneasy. “He told me, ‘You wore a bikini on stage, so what’s the problem? It’s all about ‘tis and as,'” she said. Despite his crude comments, Bole refused to comply, offering to wear a bikini only if it was absolutely necessary but refusing to strip in his presence.

The actress managed to leave the situation but later revealed that Khan repeatedly called her afterward, asking why she had left. A year later, Bole claimed Khan contacted her again, this time under the pretense of offering her a role.