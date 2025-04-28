Six dead, 16 injured in South Waziristan blast

PESHAWAR – At least six people were killed and 16 others were injured in a blast in Wana Bazar of South Waziristan on Monday.

The causalities were confirmed by the deputy commissioner, who said a leader of a Peace Committee was targeted in the attack.

He said injured are being shifted to District Headquarters Hospital where an emergency has also been declared.

A rescue operation is underway as several people are trapped under the rubble of a building.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the blast near the office of the Peace Committee in Wana.

He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the blast and extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

The interior minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. He said the elements playing with the lives of innocent people do not deserve any leniency.

“Cowardly acts cannot weaken the nation’s firm resolve to eradicate terrorism,” he added.