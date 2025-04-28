Fact-Check: Indian propaganda about mass resignation from Pakistan Army exposed

LAHORE – Haste makes mistakes and it is clearly evident from ongoing Indian propaganda against Pakistan and its armed forces as tension heightened between the nuclear neighbours following the Pahalgam incident.

Indian social media accounts have embarked on an aggressive misinformation campaign and in latest development they have started sharing fake resignation letters of Pakistan Army officials.

The blunders made in the fake resignation letters can be identified easily and reflect the Indian accounts’ nefarious designs against Pakistan.

At one place, the letters clearly say “Pakistan Jindabad” while the Pakistani abbreviation is “Pakistan Zindabad”.

A letter states that the DG ISPR is Major General Faisal Mahmood. However, the post is currently held by Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif.

Indian intelligence agencies-baked social media accounts have started spreading misinformation on social media soon after the Pahalgam incident wherein over two dozen tourists were killed in a gun attack in occupied Kashmir.

Following the incident, India started leveling allegations against Pakistan without evidence and took several aggressive measures such as suspending the Indus Water Treaty and others.

Later, Pakistan announced reciprocal measures and denied India allegations baseless. The National Security Committee has decided to close the Wagah border with India and oust its some diplomats.