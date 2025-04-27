Has Pakistan boosted by China’s PL-15 Long-Range Missiles amid Tensions with India?

ISLAMABAD – Arch-rivals Pakistan and India are at the edge of another military conflict, as New Delhi warned of retaliation for an attack in Kashmir that it falsely linked to Pakistan. As Tensions soared to an all-time high, reports surfaced that China executed an urgent delivery of PL-15 very long-range air-to-air missiles to Pakistan for its JF-17 fighter jets.

These missiles are said to have been delivered in response to increasing military tensions between nuclear armed nations.

A social media account STRATCOM Bureau, shared snaps of Pakistani JF-17 fighter jet armed with advanced PL-15 missile for the first time. It claimed these missiles were allegedly taken directly from China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) stocks, suggesting the transfer includes high-performance versions that are usually reserved for China’s own forces, rather than the export variant, PL-15E.

As there is no official update on the matter, social media post claimed PL-15 missile delivery shows deepening Sino-Pak military ties with Islamabad and its ability to provide crucial support during periods of rising regional tensions.

PL-15 missile, with an impressive range of over 200 kilometers, is reported to offer a significant advantage in Pakistan’s ability to engage Indian aircraft from standoff distances, potentially altering the military dynamics between the two countries.

PL-15 missile remains one of the most advanced air-to-air missiles in the world. Its range surpasses that of many Western equivalents, such as the U.S. AIM-120D AMRAAM and the European MBDA Meteor, which gives Pakistan’s JF-17 fighter jets a significant edge in air superiority.

India has also been strengthening its defense ties with US and other Western nations, is now faced with a more advanced and well-armed adversary in Pakistan, aided by Chinese military technology.

As reports remain unconfirmed by official sources in China or Pakistan, the claims align with China’s long-standing strategy of supporting its regional allies with cutting-edge military technology, which in turn challenges traditional global arms suppliers like the U.S. and Russia.

The delivery of PL-15 missiles could prove to be a significant game-changer in the ongoing military rivalry between India and Pakistan. As both nations continue to bolster their air forces and military arsenals, the delicate balance of power in South Asia remains precarious, with the threat of further conflict ever-present.