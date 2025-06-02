Pakistan’s Young Chess Stars shine at 2nd National Schools Championship in Lahore

LAHORE – Second National Schools Chess Championship 2025 was held at Lahore Grammar School for Boys, Johar Town, as the country’s most talented young chess players gathered for intense two-day showdown.

Organized by Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) in partnership with FIDE, FIDE EDU, the Asian Chess Federation (ACF), and LGS Johar Town, the championship attracted top schools from across Pakistan. Participating institutions included The City School, Beaconhouse School System, Aitchison College, Lahore Grammar School (various campuses), Karachi Grammar School, and several others.

The championship not only showcased exceptional chess skills but also celebrated strategic thinking, academic excellence, and sportsmanship among young students. The City School emerged as the champion and will represent Pakistan at the upcoming World Schools Team Championship 2025, scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., and Alexandria, USA, in August.

Lahore Grammar School, Johar Town Team A secured second place, followed by Karachi Grammar School in third.

The event was held under the leadership of National Master Hanif Qureshi, President of the Chess Federation of Pakistan, with key organizational support from senior officials and dedicated arbiters. Special recognition was given to Mrs. Samina Rahman, Director of LGS, for her instrumental role in supporting and hosting the championship.

Chief guest, and other members praised participants and organizers for their dedication to nurturing intellectual talent and promoting mind sports in Pakistan.

Chess Federation of Pakistan also extended commitment to fostering a strong chess culture in schools across the country and elevating the nation’s presence on the global chess stage through initiatives like the National Schools Chess Championship.