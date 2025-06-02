Pakistan Railways announces timings of special Eid trains as holidays set to begin

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has announced a special train schedule to facilitate travelers during the upcoming Eidul Adha holidays.

A total of five special trains will operate across the country to manage the anticipated surge in passenger traffic and ensure smoother travel for families returning to their hometowns for the religious festival.

According to the official schedule, the first Eid special train will depart from Karachi to Lahore on June 2 at 1:00 PM.

The second train is scheduled to leave Quetta for Peshawar on June 3 at 10:00 AM. The third special service will depart from Lahore to Karachi via Multan on June 3 at 5:00 PM.

The fourth Eid train will leave Karachi for Rawalpindi on June 3 at 8:00 PM, while the fifth and final special train will depart from Karachi to Lahore on June 4 at 8:00 PM.

A spokesperson for Pakistan Railways confirmed that all Eid trains will include economy and business standard class coaches to cater to different passenger needs.

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi emphasized strict accountability, warning that any negligence by staff or officials during the Eid operations will result in serious disciplinary action.

Eidul Adha will be celebrated in Pakistan on June 7, 2025.

The federal government has decided to announce a four-day public holiday for Eidul Adha, starting from June 6 to June 9.

The decision has been taken after the approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. A formal notification in this regard will be issued by the cabinet division.

Earlier, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the Zil Hajj moon was not sighted in Pakistan on May 27, and the first day of Eidul Adha will be observed on June 7, Saturday.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met in Islamabad for the sighting of the Zil Hajj 1446 Hijri moon. Addressing a press conference, Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad confirmed that no credible testimonies of moon sightings were received from major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta.