10-Year-Old girl kidnapped after family given ‘Drugged Lassi’ on Shalimar Express

KARACHI – A minor girl has been kidnapped during train journey from Faisalabad to Karachi after her family was reportedly drugged by group of men and woman.

The disturbing incident occurred in Shalimar Express, sparking outrage and concern over passenger safety on Pakistan’s railway network.

Shagufta Bibi, mother of kidnapped girl, said she was traveling with her three children when group of fellow passengers offered them lassi as train approached Sukkur. Shortly after consuming the drink, Shagufta and her elder daughter lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness near Landhi Station in Karachi, she discovered that her younger daughter, Inaya, was missing. The suspects who had shared the compartment had also vanished.

Later, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Karachi Cantt Railway Police Station, but four days later, the child remains missing. Family members expressed frustration over lack of progress in the investigation, urging authorities to take swift action to recover their daughter.

This case follows similar incident in Gharo, Thatta, where a seven-year-old girl was kidnapped while playing outside her home. CCTV footage captured the abduction, prompting local police to launch a search operation. Thatta SSP Dr. Imran Niazi has instructed officers to monitor all exit routes from the district.

These back-to-back incidents raised serious questions about child safety and law enforcement efficiency. Public demand is growing for improved security measures on public transport and faster response protocols for missing children.