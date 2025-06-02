Australia’s star all-rounder Maxwell announces retirement from ODI cricket

Australia’s star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, has announced his retirement from the ODI cricket wrapping up his 13 years career.

Maxwell on Monday announced he was retiring from the first format he played for Australia in, all the way back in 2012, having scored almost 4,000 runs from his 149 ODIs.

The 36-year-old, who continues to manage the left leg he broke in an horrific 2022 accident, told selection chief George Bailey during February’s Champions Trophy tournament he did not think he would make it to the 2027 ODI World Cup. “I said to him right then and there, ‘I don’t think I’m going to make that’,” the two-time ODI World Cup winner told the Final Word podcast.

“I think it’s time to start planning for people in my position, to have a crack at it and try and make that spot their own for the for the 2027 World Cup. Hopefully they get enough of a lead-in where they can have success in that role.”

Maxwell is understood to have made his mind up on his ODI retirement well before the finger injury that ruled him out of this year’s Indian Premier League.

He now joins a mini-exodus of Australians from 50-over cricket after Marcus Stoinis and Steve Smith both retired from the format either side of the recent Champions Trophy campaign.

It leaves the reigning champions needing to find a host of new match-winners for their title defence in two years’ time. Maxwell is the fourth member of the 2023 World Cup squad that won in India to bow out of ODIs, with David Warner having also pulled stumps.

The allrounder, who will continue to play T20s for Australia and has not called time on his first-class career, admitted the physical demands of the 50-over game had become too much.