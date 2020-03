COVID-19: Pakistan deploys Army across country over coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Government Monday announced to deploy Pakistan Army in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, the deployment was made on the request of concerned departments by exercising the power conferred under Article 245 of the Constitution and Section 131A of CrPC 1898.

The notification stated that it was being authorized for deployment of sufficient strength of troops of Pakistan Army in ICT, all provinces and AJK depending upon the requirement to be worked out by the departments in liaison with the army authorities in connection with the prevailing situation related to the spread of COVID-19 and matters ancillary thereto, subject laws enforced in the country.

The notification comes at a time when the number of affected cases in the country have crossed 812 and six people have died from the infection across Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan Army being part of national effort shall serve and protect the nation as a sacred duty in fight against Coronavirus.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the army chief expressed these views while chairing Special Corps Commanders’ Conference held in Rawalpindi, on single point agenda of COVID-19.