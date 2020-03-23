Saeed Ghani: Sindh edu minister tested positive for coronavirus
07:46 PM | 23 Mar, 2020
Saeed Ghani: Sindh edu minister tested positive for coronavirus
KARACHI – Sindh Minister for education Saeed Ghani has been diagnosed positive with coronavirus, he confirmed in a video message on Monday.

"I got my tests conducted for the virus on Sunday and have been diagnosed positive while I have developed no symptoms at all," he said. 

He said that he would remain in self-isolation and would be fulfilling his responsibilities from there.

Saeed Ghani has appealed to the masses to remain in homes and take precautionary measures.

