Saeed Ghani: Sindh edu minister tested positive for coronavirus
07:46 PM | 23 Mar, 2020
KARACHI – Sindh Minister for education Saeed Ghani has been diagnosed positive with coronavirus, he confirmed in a video message on Monday.
"I got my tests conducted for the virus on Sunday and have been diagnosed positive while I have developed no symptoms at all," he said.
He said that he would remain in self-isolation and would be fulfilling his responsibilities from there.
Saeed Ghani has appealed to the masses to remain in homes and take precautionary measures.
