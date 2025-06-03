TikToker Sana Yousaf’s ‘killer’ captured on CCTV after fatal shooting

ISLAMABAD – As the gruesome murder of young Pakistani TikTok star sent shockwaves across the country, a new development emerged as CCTV footage surfaced showing the suspect fleeing crime scene shortly after allegedly shooting the girl dead at her residence in Islamabad’s Sector G-13.

The suspect, identified as Umar Hayat alias “Kaka,” was captured in CCTV camera installed by neighbors, exiting the area after the incident. The footage played crucial role in tracking and apprehending the accused within 20 hours of the crime.

According to Islamabad Police, Umar Hayat fled to Faisalabad in an attempt to evade arrest. With CCTV evidence and modern tracking technology, cops managed to trace him and arrest him swiftly. The suspect, who is also a TikToker, had claimed to be a friend of the deceased.

Police confirmed the recovery of the murder weapon, a handgun used in the killing—as well as the victim’s mobile phone from the suspect. During interrogation, Umar Hayat confessed to the crime, officials said.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised swift action taken by Islamabad Police, stating, “The efficiency with which the police acted is commendable. Arresting the killer within 20 hours shows the effectiveness of modern policing tools and the dedication of our officers.”