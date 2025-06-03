Tiktok Star Sana Yousaf Biography

ISLAMABAD – A 17-year-old TikTok star, Sana Yousaf, was shot dead by unknown persons in Islamabad’s G-13 Sector, within the jurisdiction of the Sumbal police station on Monday.

The incident sent shockwaves across the country with people demanding immediate action against the perpetrator.

In a swift response, the Islamabad police managed to arrest the suspect, identified as Uman Hayat aka Kaka, from Faisalabad. He was recognized with the help of CCTV footage taken from the victim’s hosue and her neighbours.

It has surfaced that the suspect is a friend of Sana Yousaf while reasons behind the murder are yet to be revealed.

Sana Yousaf Biography

Sana Yousaf was a popular TikTok content creator from Pakistan known for her charismatic personality and engaging short videos.

Born in 2007, she quickly gained popularity as a teenager, building a loyal fan base on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. Her videos often included lip-sync performances, relatable skits, and light-hearted moments that resonated with a young audience.

Originally from Chitral, a scenic region in northern Pakistan, Sana moved to Islamabad to pursue her online career more actively. Despite her young age, she demonstrated a strong sense of creativity and confidence in front of the camera, which helped her amass millions of followers. Her content was often praised for being clean, positive, and family-friendly—qualities that contributed to her widespread appeal.

Outside of social media, Sana was known to be close to her family and maintained a private personal life. She was also admired by her fans for promoting self-confidence and self-expression among young girls in a conservative society.

Her death led to public mourning and discussions about the safety of public figures, especially young women on digital platforms.