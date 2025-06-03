Imran Khan assigned new role in PTI

By Staff Reporter
3:34 pm | Jun 3, 2025
Imran Khan Pens Letter To Supreme Court Highlighting Election Fraud Human Rights Violations

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has appointed party founder Imran Khan as its Patron-in-Chief, according to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

Speaking informally with journalists outside Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar shared details of the party’s ongoing nationwide protest movement. He confirmed that despite Khan’s continued incarceration, he remains at the symbolic helm of the party as Patron-in-Chief.

Gohar stated that during the protest campaign, Imran Khan will be represented publicly by senior party leaders Omar Ayub and Salman Akram Raja. In parallel, Ali Amin Gandapur will focus on matters related to governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As for his own role, Gohar clarified that he retains full authority as the party’s chairman and will be responsible for handling diplomatic engagements during the protests. “I am the Chairman of PTI and will continue to represent the party in all legal matters before the High Court,” he said.

