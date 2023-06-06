Pakistan Army soldier martyred in South Waziristan gun battle

RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with militants in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said late Monday.
A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said a soldier embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Ladha area of South Waziristan district.
Pakistani security forces effectively engaged the location of insurgents in the area, and exchange of fire was started.
ISPR said during an intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Muhammad Sabir, age 30 years, a resident of district Mansehra, embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly.
Meanwhile, sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eradicate any other militants found in the area. Pakistan Army also reaffirmed to eliminate the menace of terrorism, saying such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.
The recent incident comes on the heels of another standoff between forces and militants in which, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred while two terrorists were gunned down.
KP and Balochistan, the two regions neighboring Afghanistan, witnessed a sharp escalation of attacks in recent times.
Pakistan's security forces continued operations against terrorism across the country, and hundreds of terrorists were killed in recent times.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 06, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|304.9
|308.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|377
|381
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.5
|84.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.5
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.82
|766.80
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.03
|41.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.4
|36.75
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.2
|934.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|742.38
|750.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.38
|79.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.87
|316.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
