Pakistan Army soldier martyred in South Waziristan gun battle

RAWALPINDI – A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with militants in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said late Monday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations said a soldier embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Ladha area of South Waziristan district.

Pakistani security forces effectively engaged the location of insurgents in the area, and exchange of fire was started.

ISPR said during an intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Muhammad Sabir, age 30 years, a resident of district Mansehra, embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly.

Meanwhile, sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eradicate any other militants found in the area. Pakistan Army also reaffirmed to eliminate the menace of terrorism, saying such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

The recent incident comes on the heels of another standoff between forces and militants in which, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred while two terrorists were gunned down.

KP and Balochistan, the two regions neighboring Afghanistan, witnessed a sharp escalation of attacks in recent times.

Pakistan's security forces continued operations against terrorism across the country, and hundreds of terrorists were killed in recent times.