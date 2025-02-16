Man arrested for raping 11-year-old boy in Lahore’s Nawan Kot

LAHORE – A man arrested for raping a 11-year-old boy in Nawan Kot area of Lahore.

The boy’s father reported the incident to the police, stating that his son, Shaqib, had gone to play games when the perpetrator, Mubeen, forcefully assaulted him.

The Nawan Kot police swiftly took action, arresting Mubeen from the scene, and a case of forced abuse was registered against him.

SP Iqbal Town, Bilal Ahmed, praised the police team for their prompt action, emphasizing that those who commit such heinous crimes against children and women do not deserve any leniency.