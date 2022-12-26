PM, President pay tributes to Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Balochistan operation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to Pakistani soldiers who were martyred during the clearance operation in Balochistan.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over heart-wrenching news about the martyrdom of soldiers, including an Army Captain, in Balochistan. Nations pays its tributes and respects to its heroes, who laid down their lives for the motherland, the premier said.

He also expressed the resolve that the perpetrators of terrorism will be brought to justice, saying let there be no mistake about it.

Heart-wrenching news from Balochistan about martyrdom of 5 soldiers including an Army Captain. The nation pays its tributes & respects to our heroes who laid down their lives for Pakistan. The perpetrators of terrorism will be brought to justice. Let there be no mistake about it. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 25, 2022

President Dr. Arif Alvi also paid homage to Pakistani soldiers who were martyred during the clearance operation. In a statement, Alvi prayed for the martyrs and expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs.

On Sunday, an officer and four soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), confirmed as an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded during the operation, resulting in martyrdom of Captain Fahad, Lance Naik Imtiaz, Sepoy Asghar, Sepoy Mehran and Sepoy Shamoon.

The Pakistan Army has reaffirmed its resolve to fight terrorism, saying that such cowardly attacks cannot sabotage the peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

Terrorists have unleashed a fresh wave of attacks in different areas of Pakistan in recent days.