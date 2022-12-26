PM, President pay tributes to Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Balochistan operation

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to Pakistani soldiers who were martyred during the clearance operation in Balochistan.
In a tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over heart-wrenching news about the martyrdom of soldiers, including an Army Captain, in Balochistan. Nations pays its tributes and respects to its heroes, who laid down their lives for the motherland, the premier said.
He also expressed the resolve that the perpetrators of terrorism will be brought to justice, saying let there be no mistake about it.
President Dr. Arif Alvi also paid homage to Pakistani soldiers who were martyred during the clearance operation. In a statement, Alvi prayed for the martyrs and expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the martyrs.
On Sunday, an officer and four soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), confirmed as an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded during the operation, resulting in martyrdom of Captain Fahad, Lance Naik Imtiaz, Sepoy Asghar, Sepoy Mehran and Sepoy Shamoon.
The Pakistan Army has reaffirmed its resolve to fight terrorism, saying that such cowardly attacks cannot sabotage the peace and prosperity in Balochistan.
Terrorists have unleashed a fresh wave of attacks in different areas of Pakistan in recent days.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 26, 2022 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.85
|Euro
|EUR
|259.5
|262
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295
|298
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|152
|153.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.16
|606.66
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.25
|32.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.03
|29.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|741
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|587.99
|592.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.75
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|243.84
|242.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 175,900 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 150,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 138,430 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Karachi
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Islamabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Peshawar
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Quetta
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Sialkot
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Attock
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Gujranwala
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Jehlum
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Multan
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Gujrat
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Nawabshah
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Chakwal
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Hyderabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Nowshehra
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Sargodha
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Faisalabad
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
|Mirpur
|PKR 175,900
|PKR 2,050
