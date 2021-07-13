Ghana Ali reveals she is a Hafiz-e-Quran

KARACHI – Pakistani TV actress Ghana Ali has revealed that she is a Hafiz-e-Quran, the one who learns the Holy Quran by heart.

The Rangreza star disclosed it in an Instagram story where she shared replies to questions asked by her fans.

A fan of leading fashion model asked her if it’s true that she is a Hafiz-e-Quran. Answering the question, Ghana Ali wrote, “Yes, I am a Hafiz-e-Quran.”

Responding to the questions, the 27-year-old told her fans that the age gap between her husband and she is seven years, adding that her spouse is not a businessman and that he works in the public sector.

Answering another question, she said, “Their life has gotten better since marriage and marriage has made a positive impact on their lives. One of the benefits of being married is that you always have someone with you whom you can annoy.”

When Ghana was asked if she would ask her husband to lose weight, she replied: “No I find him cute like this. I don’t want him to lose weight.”