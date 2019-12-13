Thank you so much for 3 million followers: Imran Abbas

LAHORE- Pakistani heartthrob Imran Abbas has finally hit three million followers on Instagram .

The actor also shared a heartfelt post, expressing his gratitude towards his fans. "Can't thank my God enough to bless me fans ,rather friends, like you," write Imran.

He further added, "Thank you so much for 3 million followers. Keep loving me the way you do since each one of you really matters to me and is really close to my heart."

Imran entered the world of showbiz at the age of 22 as a model. The actor is known for his roles in TV serials such as Khuda Aur Muhabbat (2011), Dil-e-Muztar (2013), Koi Chand Rakh(2018) and many more. He has also been a part of multiple Bollywood productions.

Currently he is working opposite Ayeza Khan, in the television play Thora Sa Haq.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!