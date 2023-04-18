Qatar unifies business, tourist visa processing under re-launched Hayya platform

DOHA - Qatar has announced to re-launch its Hayya Platform which will become the single portal for all tourist and business visas to the country, it emerged on Monday.

The launch will streamline the visa procedures and will unify visa processes for tourists, GCC residents and companions travelling with GCC citizens. Earlier, the platform was used to facilitate visa seekers during the FIFA World Cup last year.

Hayya holders will enjoy enhanced experience and connectivity into Qatar as Hayya will be enabled for e-gate entry at Hamad International Airport and for those entering Qatar via land at the Abu Samra border, a pre-registration option will be provided for swift entry for vehicles.

The benefit available to GCC nationals is that this platform provides an option to apply for an entry permit for companions.

The initiative is being widely hailed by tourism experts with Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker saying that the platform launch will further cement Qatar’s position as a leading tourism destination.

“Qatar’s national tourism strategy seeks to welcome over six million visitors a year by 2030. Already, Qatar is considered the most open country in terms of visa facilitation in the Middle East and the 8th most open globally, with more than 95 nationalities granted visa on arrival. We are pleased that the latest developments,” he said.

On the other hand, Saeed Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of the Hayya Platform, said the re-launch of the Haya Platform in its new form is an extension of the strategic vision that the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy had previously developed, a vision that centres on the sustainable legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

During the mega soccer event, the Hayya card allowed fans from around the world to enter Qatar to watch their favourite teams during the world’s biggest football event which saw millions of soccer fans throng the Muslim country.

The Hayya Platform is not restricted to visa processing as it also provides services that help visitors like showing maps, transportation options, offers and current events.