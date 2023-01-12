Hira Mani glams up in a dazzling silver gown

Lollywood diva Hira Mani is well known for her acting endeavours and loved for her bewitching looks. The gorgeous diva has garnered a loyal fan following over her stunning wardrobe choices.

The Do Bol actress has been experimenting with her style and stunning her admirers with a fusion of eastern and western wear paired with sleek hairstyles.

This time, the Meray Paas Tum Hou actor came up with a new style as she raised the temperature in a sparkly evening gown with heavy glam.

"I like it I wear it@lulusaronline

Styled by @noveraarif," read the caption of the Do Bol star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

On the work front, Hira Mani was recently seen in Yun Tu Hai Pyar Bohut, Mein Hari Piya, Ibn-e-Hawa, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, and Aik Anaar Do Belmar.