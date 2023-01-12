Hiba Qadir and Arez Ahmed set couple goals with latest clicks

Lollywood's favourite celebrity couple, Hiba Qadir and Arez Ahmed is back with their usual charm and charisma to break the internet once again.

The duo has been setting the bar higher with their regular yet luxurious trips to exotic destinations, and date nights every other month.

This time around, Hiba and Arez are having the best time of their life in Turkey. Needless to say, the love is in the air moment as the lovebirds poses for a lovely click at top of Galata Tower Istanbul.

"Kyun ke dhoop ki waja se meri toh ankhein nahi khul rahi… but the view from here ????????

With me is my sar taj????@imarezahmed. Pc a kind couple who captured such beautiful memories for us ❤️Location #galatatoweristanbul," read the Deewangi star caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

On the work front, Hiba Bukhari was recently seen in Inteha e Ishq, Berukhi, Meray Humnasheen, Pehchaan, and Ishq Nahin Aasan.

On the other hand, Ahmed was seen Inteha-e-Ishq, Mere Apne, Aitebaar, Roag, Ishq Nahin Aasan, and Muqaddar Ka Sitara.