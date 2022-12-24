Search

Pakistan

PTI’s Shahbaz Gill returns after mysteriously disappearing from Lahore’s Services hospital

Web Desk 11:05 PM | 24 Dec, 2022
PTI’s Shahbaz Gill returns after mysteriously disappearing from Lahore’s Services hospital
Source: social media

LAHORE – Shahbaz Gill, senior PTI leader and former chief of staff of ousted prime minister Imran Khan, has returned after his mysterious disappearance from Lahore’s Services hospital.

The outspoken politician, who is facing a flurry of cases for his contentious remarks, earlier 'slipped away' to avoid arrest as Punjab Governor de-notified Chief Minister Parvez Elahi over the no-confidence fiasco, according to reports in local media.

Gill, however, returned a day after Lahore High Court Friday reinstated CM Elahi.

The matter came to light when the registrar Services Hospital complained that the medical unit was never informed about Gill’s departure from the VVIP room.

The Registrar Medical Unit issued his absence report to Medical Superintendent (MS), claiming that Gill ‘disappeared’ from a VVIP room.

It was reported that Gill was missing as physicians visited his room for a routine medical checkup, and his medical file and necessary records were also missing.

Contrary to media reports, PTI lawmaker Musarrat Jamshed Cheema trashed Gill's disappearance report, claiming that the latter was still under treatment at Services Hospital.

PTI’s Shahbaz Gill arrested for alleged sedition

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was shifted to the VVIP room of state-run hospital on December 7 after he complained of shortness of breath. He was booked in several cases for inciting masses against state institutions.

Pakistan

Waqar Zaka denies cryptocurrency scam allegations after non-bailable arrest warrant issued

09:00 PM | 23 Dec, 2022

Islamabad court issues arrest warrants for Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

04:53 PM | 22 Dec, 2022

FC, Rangers to be deputed in Punjab ahead of PTI protest outside Governor House

08:56 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

Dense fog forces PIA to shift Lahore flight operations to Islamabad

07:18 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

US Consul General Lahore Makaneole visits Murree for the first time

06:12 PM | 21 Dec, 2022

IHC trashes PTI Senator Azam Swati's bail plea in controversial tweets case 

02:23 PM | 21 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Hijabi girl becomes professional wrestler in Malaysia

11:52 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 24, 2022

07:45 AM | 24 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 24, 2022 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 232.4 234.85
Euro EUR 259.5 262
UK Pound Sterling GBP 295 298
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 152 153.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.15 606.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.09 167.44
China Yuan CNY 32.4 32.65
Danish Krone DKK 32.24 32.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.03 29.38
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.22 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 143.33 144.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 587.99 592.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.24 166.54
Swedish Korona SEK

21.78

 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 243.87 242.62
Thai Bhat THB 6.43 6.56

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 179,200 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 153,640. Like wise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 141,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,250.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: