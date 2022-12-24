PTI’s Shahbaz Gill returns after mysteriously disappearing from Lahore’s Services hospital

LAHORE – Shahbaz Gill, senior PTI leader and former chief of staff of ousted prime minister Imran Khan, has returned after his mysterious disappearance from Lahore’s Services hospital.
The outspoken politician, who is facing a flurry of cases for his contentious remarks, earlier 'slipped away' to avoid arrest as Punjab Governor de-notified Chief Minister Parvez Elahi over the no-confidence fiasco, according to reports in local media.
Gill, however, returned a day after Lahore High Court Friday reinstated CM Elahi.
The matter came to light when the registrar Services Hospital complained that the medical unit was never informed about Gill’s departure from the VVIP room.
The Registrar Medical Unit issued his absence report to Medical Superintendent (MS), claiming that Gill ‘disappeared’ from a VVIP room.
It was reported that Gill was missing as physicians visited his room for a routine medical checkup, and his medical file and necessary records were also missing.
Contrary to media reports, PTI lawmaker Musarrat Jamshed Cheema trashed Gill's disappearance report, claiming that the latter was still under treatment at Services Hospital.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was shifted to the VVIP room of state-run hospital on December 7 after he complained of shortness of breath. He was booked in several cases for inciting masses against state institutions.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 24, 2022 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.4
|234.85
|Euro
|EUR
|259.5
|262
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295
|298
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|152
|153.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|602.15
|606.65
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.09
|167.44
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.4
|32.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.24
|32.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.03
|29.38
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.22
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739
|744
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|587.99
|592.49
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|
21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|243.87
|242.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.43
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 179,200 on Saturday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 153,640. Like wise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 141,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,250.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 179,200
|PKR 2,030
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.