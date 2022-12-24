PTI’s Shahbaz Gill returns after mysteriously disappearing from Lahore’s Services hospital

LAHORE – Shahbaz Gill, senior PTI leader and former chief of staff of ousted prime minister Imran Khan, has returned after his mysterious disappearance from Lahore’s Services hospital.

The outspoken politician, who is facing a flurry of cases for his contentious remarks, earlier 'slipped away' to avoid arrest as Punjab Governor de-notified Chief Minister Parvez Elahi over the no-confidence fiasco, according to reports in local media.

Gill, however, returned a day after Lahore High Court Friday reinstated CM Elahi.

The matter came to light when the registrar Services Hospital complained that the medical unit was never informed about Gill’s departure from the VVIP room.

The Registrar Medical Unit issued his absence report to Medical Superintendent (MS), claiming that Gill ‘disappeared’ from a VVIP room.

It was reported that Gill was missing as physicians visited his room for a routine medical checkup, and his medical file and necessary records were also missing.

Contrary to media reports, PTI lawmaker Musarrat Jamshed Cheema trashed Gill's disappearance report, claiming that the latter was still under treatment at Services Hospital.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was shifted to the VVIP room of state-run hospital on December 7 after he complained of shortness of breath. He was booked in several cases for inciting masses against state institutions.