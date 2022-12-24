Comedian Ali Gul Pir ties the knot with Dr Azeemah Nakhoda

KARACHI – Pakistani comedian Ali Gul Pir has tied the knot with his beloved Azeemah Nakhoda, a laser therapist and medical aesthetician.

The 3 Bahadur actor donned an ivory suit to his big day, while in the Nikkah ceremony, he chose a traditional Shalwar Kameez with a waistcoat.

Close family members of Ali and Azeemah made an appearance at the ceremony while their friend circle was spotted shaking a leg at the celebration.

In snaps and reels shared by the duo, the newlywed can be seen greeting guests and family members with big smile.

Social media users also took to their posts to congratulate the lovebirds on their wedding.

Earlier in January, the famous rapper got engaged in an intimate engagement ceremony.

Ali is a Pakistani musician and stand-up performer. He started his career as a stand-up humorist prior to switching to music. The rapper, who rose to fame with his song Wadeeray Ka Beta, has started recreating the viral videos on social media with his hilarious skits.

His debut song proved incredibly popular within a week of its premiere in June 2012, including over half a million views on the video-sharing platform.