Dabaang 3 famed Indian actor Tunisha Sharma hangs herself to death

MUMBAI – Bollywood actor Tunisha Sharma has committed suicide as the 20-year-old was found dead on the site of a drama shoot in the Indian capital of cinema.
In a statement, Mumbai Police said Sharma was rushed to a local medical facility where doctors pronounced her dead.
The tragic death also raised eyebrows as her body was removed from its spot in absence of law enforcers. In this situation, the police said, they will investigate the matter from all possible angles.
The crew members working on the sets of the serial told investigators that Sharma, who made her film debut with Fitoor, had committed suicide. Meanwhile, no suicide note has been found.
Hours before the death, the 20-year-old shared a clip on her Instagram from the set of her upcoming TV show, per reports in Indian media.
Following her death, social media users flocked to her previous posts and shared heartfelt condolences. Here are some of the reactions:
She rose to fame by playing young Katrina Kaif in Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho. She was also part of Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha.
