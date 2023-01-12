Search

Punjab CM Elahi secures trust vote after late-night drama

09:30 AM | 12 Jan, 2023
LAHORE –Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi secured the vote of confidence as 186 lawmakers of the Punjab Assembly voted in his favor amid a chaotic session held during the early hours of Thursday.

The opposition walked out from the session, decrying Elahi’s behavior. Wednesday's session was dragged late into Thursday and then a new session started after midnight with the vote of confidence on the agenda.

Elahi, a confidante of Imran Khan, remained absent from the house all day and came to attend the meeting of the parliamentary party as a request for a vote of confidence in the assembly secretariat was submitted by Raja Basharat.

His entry on the assembly floor was met with protests and chants from the PML-N and PPP members.

The members were flocked to the floor after bells were ringing for five minutes.

Speaker Sibtain Khan, who presided over the session, announced that Elahi had received 186 votes — exactly the number required to retain his position and one less than the 187 that PTI leaders had claimed to have prior to voting.

The lawmakers of the ruling and opposition side chanted slogans against each other, causing a ruckus in the assembly.

Sparking with media, the PML-N stalwart and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah called session proceedings against Constitution, accusing speaker Captain Khan, and another member of ‘bulldozing the vote of confidence’.

PML-N leader Ata Tarar mentioned moving court against the vote of confidence.

The recent session was marred by chaos and protests, as two sides renewed hostilities around the speaker’s dais and hurled allegations against each other.

