PTI's Fawad Ch. announces to dissolve Punjab, KP Assemblies after Elahi survives trust-motion

LAHORE – With mercury plunging across Pakistan, the political temperatures seem to be heating up in the country’s most populated region Punjab as the ruling PTI announces the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.
In a statement Fawad Chaudhry, a senior PTI leader and a close aide of Imran Khan, said CM Pervaiz Elahi got the required 186 votes and announced that Punjab Assembly will be dissolved today on Thursday, in the first phase, however, linked it with legal matters.
He went on to say that the KP assembly will be dissolved in the second phase as PTI chief demands fresh polls to ends political incertainity.
Fawad said PML-N leaders choose to flee from the assembly proceedings, advising them to participate in the vote of confidence.
Taking a jibe, he said Rana Sanaullah and Ata Tarar left for the capital amid rain.
Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, in the early hours of Thursday, managed to secure a vote of confidence in the provincial assembly session.
Meanwhile, the opposition boycotted the midnight session and announced to challenge the late-night trust vote in court.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|235.6
|238.15
|Euro
|EUR
|271
|273
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|306
|309
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.75
|69.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|66.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|168
|170
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|607.43
|611.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|180
|182
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.69
|33.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.96
|33.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|746.53
|751.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|593.54
|598.04
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|171.42
|172.72
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|247.56
|249.31
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.82
|6.92
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs179,600 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs153,980. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,850.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 179,600
|PKR 2,060
