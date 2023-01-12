Search

Pakistan

PTI's Fawad Ch. announces to dissolve Punjab, KP Assemblies after Elahi survives trust-motion

Web Desk 09:32 AM | 12 Jan, 2023
PTI's Fawad Ch. announces to dissolve Punjab, KP Assemblies after Elahi survives trust-motion

LAHORE – With mercury plunging across Pakistan, the political temperatures seem to be heating up in the country’s most populated region Punjab as the ruling PTI announces the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

In a statement Fawad Chaudhry, a senior PTI leader and a close aide of Imran Khan, said CM Pervaiz Elahi got the required 186 votes and announced that Punjab Assembly will be dissolved today on Thursday, in the first phase, however, linked it with legal matters.

He went on to say that the KP assembly will be dissolved in the second phase as PTI chief demands fresh polls to ends political incertainity.

Fawad said PML-N leaders choose to flee from the assembly proceedings, advising them to participate in the vote of confidence.

Taking a jibe, he said Rana Sanaullah and Ata Tarar left for the capital amid rain.

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, in the early hours of Thursday, managed to secure a vote of confidence in the provincial assembly session.

Meanwhile, the opposition boycotted the midnight session and announced to challenge the late-night trust vote in court.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Latest

#SonyaHussayn shares with #fans how much #money she received for her ...

12:22 PM | 12 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 12, 2023

08:04 AM | 12 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 235.6 238.15
Euro EUR 271 273
UK Pound Sterling GBP 306 309
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.75 69.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.7 66.35
Australian Dollar AUD 168 170
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.43 611.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 180 182
China Yuan CNY 33.69 33.94
Danish Krone DKK 32.96 33.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 746.53 751.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.54 598.04
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 247.56 249.31
Thai Bhat THB 6.82 6.92

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs179,600 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs153,980. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,850.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 179,600  PKR 2,060

